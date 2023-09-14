 Skip navigation
C.J. Gardner-Johnson urges Lions fans to wear blue ski masks to Sunday’s game

  
Published September 14, 2023 07:54 AM

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is hoping to start a fashion trend in Detroit.

Gardner-Johnson wore a blue ski mask on the field for warmups before last Thursday’s win over the Chiefs and he’s pushing for Lions fans to follow his lead for this week’s home game against the Seahawks. His push led some online outlets to sell out of the masks, although they remain available on Amazon for anyone interested in joining the movement.

“You’re gonna see on Sunday,” Gardner-Johnson said, via the Detroit News. “Blue ski masks everywhere.”

Gardner-Johnson and others have noted how many Lions fans turned out and made their presence felt in Kansas City last week. There will be even more of them at Ford Field this weekend and more wins will lead to even more people jumping on the bandwagon in Detroit.