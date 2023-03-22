 Skip navigation
C.J. Ham agrees to two-year contract extension with Vikings

  
Published March 22, 2023
The Vikings have agreed to a two-year contract extension with fullback C.J. Ham, his representation, Team IFA, announced.

Ham was entering a contract year, due $2.95 million in base salary and set to count $3.8 million against the cap. The Vikings likely picked up cap space for 2023 with the extension.

He caught 10 passes for 86 yards last season, adding 7 yards on four carries. Ham picked up nine first downs on his 14 touches.

He ranked fourth on the Vikings in special teams snaps in 2022, playing a career-high 324. Ham played only 169 on offense, the second-lowest number in his career.

Ham has spent all six of his NFL seasons in Minnesota, with one Pro Bowl appearance.