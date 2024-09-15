C.J. Mosley carted to locker room, Will Levis loses fumble

The Jets are off to a bad start again on Sunday and there’s an injury to go with the team’s lackluster play on the field.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room during a Titans drive in the second quarter. Mosley appeared to suffer a lower body injury during a 15-yard run by running back Tony Pollard.

The Jets appeared to stop the Titans drive on a third down incompletion by quarterback Will Levis, but Jermaine Johnson was flagged for roughing the passer and the Titans were able to move the ball inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line. They didn’t add any points, though, as Levis tried to flip a ball backward to a receiver while scrambling and the Jets recovered the fumble when the ball hit the turf.

It was like a reversal of the backhanded flip Levis threw for an interception last week and the quarterback’s mistakes are piling up far too quickly this season.

That keeps the score 7-0 Titans with over eight minutes left in the half.