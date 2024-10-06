C.J. Mosley inactive for Jets against Vikings in London

The Jets will be without linebacker C.J. Mosley again this week.

Mosley injured his toe in the team’s Week Two win over the Titans and was listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings in London on Sunday. The Jets officially made Mosley inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, wide receiver Malachi Corley, defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, and tackle Morgan Moses are also inactive.

The Vikings announced that wide receiver Trishton Jackson, cornerback Fabian Moreau, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, offensive lineman Walter Rouse, and quarterback Brett Rypien make up their inactive list.