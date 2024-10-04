 Skip navigation
C.J. Mosley listed as doubtful to face Vikings

  
Published October 4, 2024 02:07 PM

It looks like the Jets will be without linebacker C.J. Mosley again this Sunday.

Mosley has missed the last two games with a toe injury and the team listed him as doubtful on their final injury report of the week. Jamien Sherwood has taken Mosley’s place in the lineup.

The Jets ruled right tackle Morgan Moses out with a knee injury earlier this week. Defensive tackle Leki Fotu (hamstring) is listed as doubtful after being designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said earlier on Friday that right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) will play and he has no injury designation. That’s also the case for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee), who was limited in practice on Wednesday.