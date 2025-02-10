C.J. Mosley: Nothing but respect for Aaron Rodgers, he shouldn’t leave with head down

The Jets are expected to cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a two-year stint that fell well short of the expectations that accompanied his arrival, but one of his teammates doesn’t think Rodgers has anything to feel bad about.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley focused on Rodgers fighting back from a torn Achilles and the fact that he reached a significant milestone by throwing his 500th career touchdown while discussing Rodgers’s likely exit.

“We tried to do something special,” Mosley said on Fox 5 in New York. “Injuries took part in that, took away a lot of time. He did do some great things this year, getting his 500th touchdown. He was a leader no matter what when he came into the locker room, when he was with us this year. Nothing but respect for him to come back from the Achilles, 40-plus years old. I know the wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there’s no reason for him to leave New York with his head down ‘cause I know he gave us his all.”

The Jets will likely make Rodgers a post-June 1 cut for salary cap reasons, so he won’t be free to sign with another club until the start of the new league year in March. Whether he wants to play and finds a place to do it will be the next big questions to answer for the quarterback.