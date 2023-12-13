C.J. Stroud did not practice Wednesday but is “a little bit better”

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did not practice Wednesday, three days after leaving the loss to the Jets with a concussion.

“C.J., he’s getting a little bit better,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via video from the team. “We’ll see how the week continues to go, but he’s still in the concussion protocol.”

In Week 13 against the Broncos, Stroud left for a concussion check after a quarterback sneak that left him staggering as he got up. He missed two plays but returned and finished the game.

On Sunday, Stroud was diagnosed with a concussion after a hit from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with 6:24 remaining.

Few players in the NFL have returned from a concussion the week after being diagnosed. Most notably, Saints quarterback Derek Carr played Sunday after being cleared Friday, five days after being diagnosed.

With Stroud not practicing Wednesday, it seems unlikely he will play Sunday.

He will have to go through the steps, with the final step getting clearance from an independent neurologist.

Davis Mills replaced Stroud on Sunday, and the Texans also have Case Keenum on their roster.

“We feel that we have a really strong quarterback room since training camp,” Ryans said. “In this league, you never know what will happen. But it’s comforting to have three guys who can go out there and play and not miss a beat.”