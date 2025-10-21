C.J. Stroud had no concussion evaluation are helmet struck turf

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud fell near the sideline after throwing a pass and taking a hit. The back of his helmet struck the turf.

Stroud grimaced. His hands immediately went to the outside of his helmet.

“Watch the end of the play here,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler said over video of a replay shown with 8:55 remaining, the first play from scrimmage for Seattle after a failed fourth-and-15 from Houston. “Goes down and the head [hits] the turf. Back of the head. Which is an area you do not want to have your head hit the ground. It’s very vulnerable back there.”

Added ESPN’s Louis Riddick, “You see the look in his face right there.”

“Immediately grabbing the helmet as he slides out of bounds,” Fowler said.

The broadcast at that point Stroud showed the quarterback sitting on the bench. No one was checking him. There was no commentary or sideline report regarding whether he was checked for a concussion, in or out of the blue medical tent. Despite the clear implication of the concerns expressed by Fowler and Riddick for Stroud.

Per the team, Stroud wasn’t given a concussion evaluation. Which means that, despite the visual evidence, no one suggested that Stroud should receive one.

While I’m no expert on brain trauma (or much else, for that matter), a player striking the back of his helmet against an artificial turf field and then grimacing and grabbing his helmet with both hands would seem to be the kind of thing that would spark a cursory check of whether the player had a concussion.

At a time when the NFL is rightfully exploring the Giants’ violation of the concussion protocol via multiple persons entering and approaching the blue tent while Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was receiving a concussion evaluation, it’s important for the NFL to be just as vigilant when it comes to spotting potential head injuries.

With spotters assigned to games specifically for the purpose of determining which players need medical attention, how did no one see that Stroud hit the back of his helmet on the turf, instantly grimaced, and grabbed the helmet? ESPN saw it, and thought enough of it to spend time talking about it — even if there was nothing more said about whether anyone bothered to check Stroud for a concussion.