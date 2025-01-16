C.J. Stroud: It “definitely helps” that we recently played the Chiefs

Back on Saturday in Week 16, the Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19 to move to 14-1 and put the club one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed.

Houston fell to 9-6 that day, also losing Tank Dell to a serious leg injury on 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Now the two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, playing for the right to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

In his press conference this week, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said the familiarity from taking on Kansas City less than a month ago should help when seeing them again over the weekend.

“You definitely have to go back and see things that worked and things that didn’t work and I think that definitely helps playing them so recently,” Stroud said. “But they also have that advantage as well, so we still have to be able to have a new game plan and do things that are new. It definitely does help to see a familiar team again and they do a lot of great things. We didn’t really see a whole bunch of it, I think there are some exotic things so I wouldn’t be surprised if that stuff started to show up.

“It definitely does help that we have seen them not too long ago.”

And while it won’t be Stroud’s first time playing in the divisional round, Stroud still noted that these situations are what you hope to be a part of.

“You watch them growing up and dreaming of the moments to be sharing that field and be competing in those moments,” Stroud said. “So, I am very excited and ready to roll but you have to have a good week of preparation. But I am definitely exited for it.”