NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

C.J. Stroud is a full participant with a hand injury

  
Published November 14, 2024 06:21 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud popped up on the practice report Thursday with a right hand injury. He was a full participant, though, as the team began preparations for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Stroud has never missed a game in his two seasons.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive end Denico Autry (rest), linebacker Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) did not practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (quad) was a full participant.