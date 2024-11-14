C.J. Stroud is a full participant with a hand injury

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud popped up on the practice report Thursday with a right hand injury. He was a full participant, though, as the team began preparations for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Stroud has never missed a game in his two seasons.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive end Denico Autry (rest), linebacker Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) did not practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (quad) was a full participant.