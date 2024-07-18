C.J. Stroud: Stefon Diggs is really friendly and very vocal, it’s nice to have him around

The Texans acquired veteran receiver Stefon Diggs in a high-profile offseason trade to help boost the club’s receiving corps.

On the first day of training camp, quarterback C.J. Stroud said he’s enjoying having Diggs around.

Stroud got together with other offensive skill players away from the facility during the summer and said the thing he’s picked up so far about Diggs is just how hard he works.

“He’s somebody who loves the game and doesn’t cheat it, and that’s why he’s been successful, and I think he’ll continue that success,” Stroud said in his Thursday press conference. “I’m blessed enough to, hopefully, be a part of that. That’s some things that just stuck out to me. Just how personable he is, how relatable he is.

“He’s really friendly and very vocal, so it’s really nice to have him around.”

Diggs 30, is coming off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season and his sixth straight year with at least 1,000 yards. But 2023 was also his least productive year with Buffalo, as he caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards with eight touchdowns and did not have a game with at least 100 yards after Week 6.

He caught seven passes for 52 yards and three passes for 21 yards in Buffalo’s two playoff games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, respectively.

With the Texans having several effective weapons in the pass game, we’ll see what Diggs’ productivity looks like for the club during the regular season.