C.J. Stroud throws first preseason touchdown, calls it a night

In the coming days, the Texans finally will name C.J. Stroud the starter for their season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 10.

Otherwise, the team surely would have played Stroud more than they played him this preseason.

He finished his three-game preseason Sunday night with two series and nine plays against the Saints before calling it a day. Stroud played 12 plays in the first preseason game and 22 in the second.

Ready or not, the No. 2 overall pick will be under center for Week 1.

The Texans had 46 yards in the two series with Stroud, scoring a touchdown on a six-play, 43-yard drive. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins, his first touchdown throw of the preseason.

Stroud went 2-for-4 for 16 yards and a 100.0 passer rating. One of his incompletions was a long pass to Collins that was right on the money, but rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor got a hand on the ball to knock it out of Collins’ hands before the receiver could secure it.

For the preseason, he completed 11 of 20 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and an interception.