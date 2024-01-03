C.J. Stroud: We’re really just going to go out there with confidence

Just over a year ago, quarterback C.J. Stroud was at his best playing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game for Ohio State against Georgia.

While OSU lost, it wasn’t on Stroud — who put the program in a position for a game-winning field goal. He finished that game 23-of-34 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions along with 34 rushing yards.

Stroud has another big game coming up to finish the regular season of his rookie year, as the Texans will face the Colts on Saturday night with a playoff berth on the line.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I’m ready to have fun,’ Stroud said in his Tuesday press conference. “I think, like I was saying earlier, I just [have to] go be myself. Go be ourselves, just put it on the field, and there’s nothing to lose — I mean, there’s a lot to lose, but in my mindset, there’s nothing to lose.

“We’re really just going to go out there with confidence. That was the main thing we talked about today, being relentless in every single thing that we do, and what’s the worst that could happen? Playing hard and playing fast. So, we don’t doubt ourselves. We really think we can win this game, and that’s the plan, so [we have to] go out there and just execute.”

When it comes to performing well in those big situations, Stroud said he’s found the key is to just be himself.

“Not making the moment bigger than what it is, and just go out there having fun,” Stroud said. “This game is meant to be fun, so that’s what I plan to do, not be in an eggshell or be nervous. Of course, there are going to be nerves. I’m naturally nervous every game, but I just think those are probably the reason why I just lock in to my preparation and things like that.”

Stroud noted that he told his teammates to just keep things consistent throughout the week, saying he’s approaching Saturday’s win-and-in contest as if it’s a normal game.

“[I]t’s the same game we’ve been playing since we were young, so nothing changes,” Stroud said. “We’ve got to just prepare hard and do everything that we need to do to try to win this game and I think that will take us home. But, trying to make it too big, that’ll psyche you out and make you nervous, so I just believe in just staying even-keeled.”

In 14 games this season, Stroud has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,844 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.