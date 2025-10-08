C.J. Stroud wins AFC offensive player of the week for third time

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had his best game of the season so far against the Ravens last Sunday and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Stroud has been named AFC offensive player of the week after his performance in Houston’s 44-10 victory.

Stroud completed 23-of-27 passes for 244 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had one 30-yard rush.

Stroud became the first player in 2025 to record four touchdown passes in a game with four or fewer incompletions.

This is Stroud’s third career player of the week award. It’s the first time he’s won it since 2023.