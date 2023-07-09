 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud working to build chemistry with receivers so they can “dominate” at training camp

  
Published July 9, 2023 04:23 PM

The Texans have had a break from organized work since the end of their offseason program, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t staying away from his teammates.

Stroud is still getting together with teammates to build up a comfort level ahead of his first NFL season. One recent session included wide receivers Robert Woods and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz at the University of Houston, and Stroud said that his goal for the remaining time before camp is to continue building on what the team did over the course of the spring.

“It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason.”

Dell was a third-round pick in April and the Texans also added wideout Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth round. Stroud said that the rookies are spending a lot of time working on strengthening their bond.

“Yeah, we’re together 24-7,” Stroud said. “We’re doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we’re blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we’re going to do well.”

The Texans haven’t anointed Stroud as their 2023 starter yet, but they attached their hopes for a brighter future to him with the second overall pick in April and anything he does now to speed up the arrival of that future will be much appreciated in Houston.