Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Uzomah passes physical

  
Published July 26, 2023 09:25 PM

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah passed his physical Wednesday, allowing him to return to practice.

The team had placed Uzomah on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

The Jets still have running back Breece Hall, offensive tackle Duane Brown, receiver Randall Cobb and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse on active/PUP.

Uzomah, 30, caught 21 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Jets last season. He again will serve as the backup to Tyler Conklin, who caught 58 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Conklin played 861 snaps last season to 525 for Uzomah.

Uzomah played seven seasons with the Bengals before joining the Jets before last season.