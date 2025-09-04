 Skip navigation
Cade Otton back to full practice, Vita Vea remains out for Bucs

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:25 PM

Tight end Cade Otton moved in the right direction on the Buccaneers’ injury report on Thursday, but defensive tackle Vita Vea wasn’t able to do the same.

Otton was a full participant after being listed as limited during Wednesday’s practice. Otton has been dealing with a groin injury.

Vea missed practice for the second straight day. He has a foot injury and his status against the Falcons will be one to watch when the team releases its final report of the week on Friday.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee), cornerback Christian Izien (oblique), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) remained out as well. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) was limited for the second day in a row while wide receiver Mike Evans had a rest day. Cornerback Josh Hayes (ankle), edge rusher Haason Reddick (personal), and running back Sean Tucker (hand) were full participants.