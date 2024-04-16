Caitlin Clark has better draft-night jersey sales than any NFL player

Caitlin Clark continues to boost women’s basketball in a way that rivals the NFL.

The latest example: Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said that her Indiana Fever jersey sold more on draft night than any player in any sport in the company’s history.

The development suggests that Clark’s drawing power from the college level will carry to the WNBA, perhaps causing WNBA TV ratings to outperform other professional sports.

It starts next month, with 36 of 40 Fever games on a national platform. If Clark plays like she did at the college level, the WNBA could find itself competing with the NHL, MLB, and/or the NBA.

By the time the postseason rolls around, it will be football season. And it will be interesting to see how the Fever perform if they’re in a playoff game at the same time NFL games are being played.