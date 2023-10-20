Calais Campbell named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 7

Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell notched the 100th sack of his NFL career last weekend and the way he celebrated that milestone made him the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week Seven.

Campbell had a “100 Sack Give Back” that saw him donate $100,000 to support teachers in Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore, and Atlanta. Campbell, who has played in all four cities, will also donate $25,000 to teachers in his hometown of Denver and Miami, where he went to college.

“I’ve always felt like giving back was important in the communities that I’ve been in as a player t help me kind of become who I am and help me accomplish the goals that I had,” Campbell said in a statement. “I wanted to support those communities. I felt like the most important way to do that is with the teachers.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Campbell’s foundation or to a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.