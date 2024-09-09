Calais Campbell ultimately was not cited as part of the Tyreek Hill incident

When news first emerged of the police incident involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, his reputation caused some to wonder whether and to what extent Hill might have brought the situation on himself. (Even with that qualifier, the response by police seemed to be excessive and unacceptable.)

When Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell said after the game that, while trying to de-escalate the situation, he was briefly handcuffed and then cited for failing to obey an officer’s order, the situation took on a much different vibe.

Campbell is a former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He’s one of the finest people in all of football. A giant, yes. But as gentle as any giant could ever be — except when it’s time to play football.

Via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Campbell ultimately was not cited. Which is good. It will be even better when the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth emerges regarding the entire situation.