Caleb Farley’s father died in a home explosion

Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has left the team and returned to North Carolina after suffering a family tragedy.

Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Farley’s father died overnight in an explosion.

The incident that claimed the life of Robert Farley, 61, reportedly traced to a gas leak. The home is owned by Caleb Farley.

He remains on the physically unable to perform list. He traveled to North Carolina with the team’s blessing and support.

“I think what’s important is that we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family, and do everything we can to be there for him and support him, because that’s the most important thing,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

We extend our condolences to Caleb Farley and his family.