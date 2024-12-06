Caleb Williams is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 14

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is their Community MVP for Week 14.

Williams is being recognized for how he turned his jersey retirement ceremony at USC into an event for kids from a California Boys & Girls Club. The group engaged in learning activities and spent time on the field during pregame warmups before joining Williams in the tunnel to join him on the field during the ceremony. They stood behind Williams as he spoke to the crowd and they ran onto the field with the Trojans.

“I’m beyond grateful for the chance to use my platform to inspire the next generation,” Williams said in a statement. “We had an awesome day with the kids from the LA Boys and Girls Club, showing them that big dreams are totally within reach. Huge shoutout to the NFLPA for spotlighting the incredible ways NFL players, like me, are making a positive impact in our communities.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Williams’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Williams will also be eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season along with the other weekly winners.

