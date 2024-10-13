Caleb Williams looks good, Trevor Lawrence does not as Bears blow out Jaguars in London

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is developing the way they were hoping when they made him the first pick in the draft.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Not so much.

Williams was dealing today in London, throwing four touchdown passes as the Bears cruised to an easy win over the Jaguars. But Lawrence continues to miss throws and make mistakes that a former No. 1 overall pick in Year Four should not be making.

The Bears got two touchdown catches each from Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen, and Kmet also filled in on long snaps when the regular long snapper, Scott Daly, got hurt. Chicago also got a rushing touchdown from D’Andre Swift, who has bounced back from a rough start this season and played well the last few weeks.

At 4-2, the Bears have legitimate playoff hopes, and making the postseason in Williams’ rookie year would be a major accomplishment for a team that has been desperate to find its franchise quarterback.

Lawrence finished the game 23-of-35 for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and he was pulled for Mac Jones in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars have now fallen to 1-5, and they look as bad as any team in the NFL. Jaguars owner Shad Khan recently gave General Manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson votes of confidence, but it’s hard to see how anyone on the outside can be confident in the direction this team is heading in.

In fact, the biggest question facing the Jaguars may be whether they draft Lawrence’s replacement with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

It’s hard to believe that Williams’ future looks brighter after six games than Lawrence’s does after three and a half years, but that’s how fans in both Chicago and Jacksonville have to be feeling right now.