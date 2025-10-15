 Skip navigation
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Caleb Williams motivated by Troy Aikman’s perceived criticism

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:55 PM

The Bears didn’t take kindly to Troy Aikman’s perceived criticism of Caleb Williams as well as the ESPN analyst’s insinuation that they were “lucky” to beat the Commanders.

On Tuesday, Williams wrote on Instagram: “Nations Cap[itol] good being back! ‘It was lucky’ -TA. ‘Whooptie Doo.’”

Williams called his post a “fun troll” but admitted on Wednesday that he will use Aikman’s comments as “fuel.”

“When you’re in a competitive situation like coach [Ben Johnson] is, or myself, or other teammates, when people have stuff to say about you, whether it’s that week or a whole year or whatever the case may be, I think you do use it as a little bit of fuel, as a little bit of motivation,” Williams said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think that’s always a part of it as a competitor. . . . But you don’t put too much into it to where it affects you negatively.”

During the Monday Night Football broadcast, the Hall of Fame quarterback called D’Andre Swift’s 55-yard catch-and-run to the end zone “luck on Chicago’s part.” That didn’t sit well with the Bears.

“D’Andre made a great play and obviously [Aikman] had some stuff to say about us or me,” Williams said. “And, I mean, we came out victorious in the end.

“Made a little fun moment of it. That was about it.”

Williams said he and Aikman didn’t have the usual production meeting before the game as their schedules didn’t line up.