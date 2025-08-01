 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams: Pressure’s not a thing for me

  
Published August 1, 2025 07:44 AM

The Bears’ decision to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach this offseason was immediately tied to quarterback Caleb Williams and that connection has not faded away as the team has gotten on the field this summer.

Williams was drafted first overall in 2024 because the Bears were looking for the franchise quarterback that has always eluded them. There’s been talk of throwing for 4,000 yards and completing 70 percent of his passes while turning the team into a consistent winner, which creates some weighty expectations for a player in his second season.

During an appearance on ESPN 1000, Williams said that he isn’t feeling any pressure attached to those goals.

“Pressure’s not a thing for me,” Williams said. “I don’t think of it that way. It’s not my job to care what the outside noise is and things like that. My job is take care of everything in here and go out there and play. I know we didn’t win as many games as we wanted to last year, but I didn’t go 20 [touchdowns] and 20 interceptions and things like that. So, you know, take it for what you want, but no pressure is prevalent; pressure is a privilege, but you know the situation that I’m at. I don’t think I have pressure.”

Others might have a different view of Williams’s situation heading into his second season, but any word choice will carry the same need to show the kind of clear growth after a five-win 2024 season that leads to questions about pressure to win it all rather than simply making it in the NFL.