Caleb Williams remains on pace to be the Bears’ first 4,000-yard passer

  
Published November 9, 2025 12:15 PM

The Bears are the only team that has never had a 4,000-yard passing performance from a quarterback. Caleb Williams remains on pace to change that.

Through eight games, Williams has thrown for 1,916 yards. With nine to go, his current performance projects to 4,071 yards.

One thing that could keep him from getting there is the sudden proliferation of trick plays. In Week 10, four different players threw passes for the Bears.

Of course, the Bears don’t view them as trick plays. “I know everybody else is going to call them trick plays, but we practice them like they are just plays and base plays and so being able to make the plays when they count is something we pride ourselves on,” Williams told PFT after last week’s 47-42 win over the Bengals.

Plays, trick plays, whatever. It’s working. And Caleb Williams is on track to become something the Bears have never had — 30 years after they came the closest, when Erik Kramer threw for 3,838 yards in 1995.