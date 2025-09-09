 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams scores his first career rushing TD on first possession of 2025

  
Published September 8, 2025 08:36 PM

The Bears were one of three teams that didn’t have opening possession touchdown last season. They had only two opening possessions that ended with a field goal.

This is a new era of Bears football.

Caleb Williams had his first career rushing touchdown on the Bears’ first possession of Monday Night Football and their first possession of the 2025 season. Williams’ 9-yard run on third down capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive.

The Bears lead the Vikings 7-0 with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Williams went 6-of-6 for 51 yards, including a 17-yard throw on the run to Rome Odunze. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each had an 11-yard reception.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their first possession with Gervon Dexter sacking J.J. McCarthy on third down.