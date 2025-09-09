Caleb Williams scores his first career rushing TD on first possession of 2025

The Bears were one of three teams that didn’t have opening possession touchdown last season. They had only two opening possessions that ended with a field goal.

This is a new era of Bears football.

Caleb Williams had his first career rushing touchdown on the Bears’ first possession of Monday Night Football and their first possession of the 2025 season. Williams’ 9-yard run on third down capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive.

The Bears lead the Vikings 7-0 with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Williams went 6-of-6 for 51 yards, including a 17-yard throw on the run to Rome Odunze. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each had an 11-yard reception.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their first possession with Gervon Dexter sacking J.J. McCarthy on third down.