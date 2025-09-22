Caleb Williams: The train is going, we just have to stay on the rails

The Bears won their first game of the season and video from the locker room after their 31-14 romp over the Cowboys showed head coach Ben Johnson praising quarterback Caleb Williams’ play while giving him a game ball.

Williams returned the ball to Johnson in recognition of his first win as an NFL head coach. Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns at the helm of an offense that moved the ball with ease for most of the afternoon, which is the kind of afternoon the Bears had in mind when they hired the former Lions offensive coordinator.

After Williams explained why he gave the game ball to Johnson, he also said the outing was proof that the team is on the right track.

“How strong of a coach he is, how mentally tough that he is, it feeds into all of us,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “To be able to have this win, it’s important to have this moment with his family, with us as players, but also for this organization and the momentum that we’re trying to catch. The train is going. It’s starting. We’ve just got to keep going and be consistent and stay on the rails.”

The next stop on the train is Las Vegas in Week 4 and replicating Sunday’s success would be a sign that everything really is coming together for the Johnson-Williams partnership.