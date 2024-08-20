Caleb Williams won’t play in Bears’ preseason finale

Caleb Williams’s next game action will come in the regular season.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said at a Tuesday press conference that Williams will not play in the team’s preseason finale against the Chiefs on Thursday night. The Bears will host the Titans on September 8 to kick off the regular season.

Williams played in each of the team’s last two preseason games and went 10-of-20 for 170 yards. The first overall pick in this year’s draft also ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Eberflus said that the majority of the team’s other starters will also sit out on Thursday, so the Bears are pretty much in regular season mode from here on out.