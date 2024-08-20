 Skip navigation
NFL stars we'd want to play Olympic flag football
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
Simmons 'found the right spot' with the Falcons

Caleb Williams won’t play in Bears’ preseason finale

  
Published August 20, 2024

Caleb Williams’s next game action will come in the regular season.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said at a Tuesday press conference that Williams will not play in the team’s preseason finale against the Chiefs on Thursday night. The Bears will host the Titans on September 8 to kick off the regular season.

Williams played in each of the team’s last two preseason games and went 10-of-20 for 170 yards. The first overall pick in this year’s draft also ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Eberflus said that the majority of the team’s other starters will also sit out on Thursday, so the Bears are pretty much in regular season mode from here on out.