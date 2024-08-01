 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Caleb Williams won’t play tonight but is expected to get 45-55 snaps this preseason

  
Published August 1, 2024 07:40 PM

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is warming up with teammates before tonight’s Hall of Fame Game. The No. 1 overall pick won’t play against the Texans, but he will play in the preseason.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports that Williams will get 45-55 snaps in the Bears’ final three preseason games.

Williams has called preseason snaps “paramount” for his growth.

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, received 11, 21 and 22 snaps in the Panthers’ three preseason games last year, and C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, saw action on 12, 22 and nine plays for the Texans in three preseasons games as a rookie.

Stroud is not expected to play tonight in the NFL preseason opener.

Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien and Austin Reed are the available quarterbacks for Chicago, while Houston has Davis Mills, Case Keenum and Tim Boyle behind Stroud.