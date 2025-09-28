 Skip navigation
Calvin Austin III has shoulder injury evaluated at local hospital

  
September 28, 2025

The Steelers got a huge win on Sunday, during the NFL’s first ever regular-season game in Ireland. They emerged with one injury that caused enough concern to send the player to a local hospital.

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the 24-21 victory that receiver Calvin Austin III has a shoulder injury and that, per Tomlin, “I think he’s at the hospital being evaluated.”

Austin suffered the injury on the second play of the fourth quarter, after catching a pass for an eight-yard gain. For the day, he had two receptions for 13 yards.

The Steelers will be off next week, before retuning to action in Week 6, at home against the Browns.