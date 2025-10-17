Calvin Ridley among Titans ruled out for Week 7

The Titans will not have one of their top offensive players when they face the Patriots on Sunday.

Tennessee announced receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out with the hamstring injury he suffered during last week’s loss to the Raiders.

Ridley has not been able to practice all week.

One of the team’s most productive offensive players, Ridley leads the club with 290 yards on 16 receptions so far in 2025.

Edge rusher Arden Key (quad), offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder), and receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) have also been ruled out for Week 7.