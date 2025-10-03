Calvin Ridley questionable for Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Titans quarterback Cam Ward may or may not have a key offensive weapon for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Receiver Calvin Ridley is questionable for the game with knee and elbow injuries.

Ridley was on the field for Friday’s practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene, after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Through four games, Ridley ranks No. 2 on the Titans with 141 yards on 10 catches.

Running back Tyjae Spears is also questionable for the contest.

But Tennessee has ruled out offensive tackle JC Latham (hip), receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), safety Mike Brown (knee), and offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder).