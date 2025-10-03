 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Ridley questionable for Week 5 vs. Cardinals

  
Published October 3, 2025 02:07 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward may or may not have a key offensive weapon for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Receiver Calvin Ridley is questionable for the game with knee and elbow injuries.

Ridley was on the field for Friday’s practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene, after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Through four games, Ridley ranks No. 2 on the Titans with 141 yards on 10 catches.

Running back Tyjae Spears is also questionable for the contest.

But Tennessee has ruled out offensive tackle JC Latham (hip), receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), safety Mike Brown (knee), and offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder).