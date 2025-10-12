Calvin Ridley questionable with hamstring injury, Raiders up 10-0

The Titans are down double digits and their comeback bid may not include wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley went to be checked out in the medical tent during the second quarter of the game and the Titans announced that he is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

That meant Ridley was sitting on the bench with a wrap on his leg when Raiders linebacker Devin White stripped Titans quarterback Cam Ward of the ball on a third-down sack. Tyree Wilson fell on the ball and Geno Smith found tight end Michael Mayer for a short touchdown a couple of plays later.

The score made it 10-0 Raiders with 5:13 left in the first half.