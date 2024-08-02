Cam Akers: I think I showed I can still play after two Achilles tears

There weren’t any starters on the field at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, which meant that the contest was a chance for players vying for depth roles to make their case.

One of those players was Texans running back Cam Akers, who is looking for a role behind Joe Mixon on the depth chart in Houston. Akers is making that push after tearing his Achilles for the second time while playing for the Vikings last season and Thursday night brought some good results in his first game action since that injury.

Akers ran five times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards, including a four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. After the game, Akers said he wanted “to come back and show who I am still.”

“I’ve been doing that since I’ve been training with these guys in training camp, reminding myself, ‘You’re still you, you still have the same abilities after two Achilles injuries.’ I think it showed,” Akers said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “It came full circle, and I want to keep going. I don’t want it to be a one-time thing. I want to keep working and work my way back and keep making plays.”

Akers will get to continue making his case in the coming weeks and success would mean a spot on the 53-man roster for a Texans team that has high hopes for what the coming season will bring.