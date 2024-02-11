Cam Jordan thinks Saints might need a “culture shock”

Defensive end Cam Jordan and the Saints have not been to the playoffs since after the 2020 season and Jordan thinks that changing that may require shaking things up this offseason.

Jordan appeared on the Around the NFL podcast to discuss the state of a Saints team that has had two winning seasons in the last three years, but has gone 25-26 overall over that span. Jordan said that he has learned not to play General Manager over the years because he’s “played this game and it never worked out well,” so he didn’t offer any specific suggestions about what the team should do while saying that the team has to do something different if they want to get back to winning consistently.

“You learn to shut the hell up and let the up top do what they’re supposed to do,” Jordan said. “They’re supposed to want more. We’re three years dry of the playoffs. Maybe a culture shock needs to happen. I think there’s a core group of our players that push positivity, whatever it is, and in fact I loved our locker room this year. But if our locker room isn’t winning at a high rate, things are going to have to shake. One day they’re going to be like, ‘Hey, Cam. Your time, bud.’ And I’ll be like, hey, I hope the Saints keep on winning. Whatever it takes. I just want the Saints to win.”

We’ll have to wait a little while before getting a sense of how big the changes will be in New Orleans this offseason, but Jordan sounds like he’ll be on board with whatever the Saints have in mind if it leads to more victories.