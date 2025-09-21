Cam Jordan will surpass Drew Brees for most games played as a Saint

When Cam Jordan takes the field today against the Seahawks, he will be playing in his 229th regular-season game with the Saints. No one in franchise history has done that.

Drew Brees set the franchise record with 228 regular-season games on the Saints, but Jordan tied him last week and will surpass him today.

When Jordan was asked last week what that means, he initially answered, “I’m the greatest!” before saying he actually thinks it’s more about how fortunate he’s been.

“No, I don’t think it means a darn think, actually. To play 229 games, one more than Drew played, that’s awesome. At the same time, it’s a combination of being blessed and highly favored as well as the luck of the draw to be able to play this many games,” Jordan said.

Jordan has missed only two games in his career and wanted to play both of them: One was after he tested positive for covid in 2020, and one was after he suffered a fractured orbital bone that he wanted to play through but the team’s medical staff wouldn’t let him.

Asked what was the closest he ever came to asking out of a game because he was hurt, Jordan said that’s never happened.

“In my mind, I’m playing every game of my existence,” Jordan said. “That’s through all the injuries.”