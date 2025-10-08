Cam Jordan’s home was burglarized during Week 2 game

Last year, the homes of multiple NFL players were burglarized while they were playing NFL games. This year, it happened again in Week 2.

Via Cassie Schirm of WDSU.com, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was the victim of a burglary last month.

The crime occurred on September 14, when the Saints hosted the 49ers at the Superdome. Two men allegedly broke into Jordan’s house and stole several expensive items before leaving. No one was home at the time of the invasion.

Tweeted Jordan on Tuesday: “that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe.”

Within 48 hours, two Georgia men had been arrested in connection with the Jordan burglary. (There are two other suspects, who are also Georgia residents.)

This raises the question of whether, like the international crime ring that robbed the homes of star players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow in 2024, the thieves targeted one specific player for a robbery at a time when they knew he wouldn’t be home.