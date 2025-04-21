 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who've drafted the best since '20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy's contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Cam Jurgens agrees to four-year extension with Eagles

  
Jason Kelce had a long run as the starting center in Philadelphia and Cam Jurgens is set for one as well.

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Jurgens. Per ESPN, Jurgens stands to make $68 million under the terms of the deal with $39.4 million in guaranteed money.

Jurgens was heading into the final year of his rookie contract, so he is now locked up through the 2029 season.

Kelce’s 13-year stint with the Eagles ended with his retirement last year and Jurgens moved over from guard to replace him. The switch did nothing to change the Eagles’ success running the tush push that they installed with Kelce at the pivot and Jurgens was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

The agreement sets the Eagles up for continuity across the offensive line as left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson, and left guard Landon Dickerson are also tied to the team through at least the 2027 season.