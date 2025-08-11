 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Little’s 70-yard field goal tops NCAA 69-yarder as the longest at any level of football

  
Published August 11, 2025 03:09 PM

When Jaguars kicker Cam Little booted a 70-yard field goal on Saturday, it did not break the official NFL record, because preseason stats don’t count. But it did break the unofficial record for the longest field goal ever kicked in any football game at any level.

Little’s 70-yard field goal was one yard longer than the NCAA record of 69 yards, set by Abilene Christian’s Ove Johansson in 1976.

Johansson was aided by a strong wind at his back. In fact, it was such a windy day across Texas that on that same day in 1976, Texas A&M’s Tony Franklin hit both a 65-yard field goal and a 64-yard field goal. Johansson also had the benefit that in those days, college football holders could place the ball on a tee for field goals, which elevated the ball and promoted longer kicks.

Little had neither of those advantages. He just had his strong leg, and he now has the distinction of kicking the longest field goal in any football game, even if it won’t appear in the NFL record book.