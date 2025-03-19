 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Robinson agrees to terms with Texans

  
Published March 19, 2025 03:49 PM

The Texans have found a new left tackle.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with Cam Robinson. Robinson will step into the spot on the Houston offensive line that opened up when they traded Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders earlier this month.

Robinson joined the Vikings in a midseason trade with the Jaguars and started 10 regular season games. He also started Minnesota’s postseason loss to the Rams, but had no spot with the team in 2025 with Christian Darrisaw due back from a knee injury.

Robinson was a Jacksonville second-round pick in 2017, so the Texans saw plenty of him before he made the move to the Vikings. Now they’ll be asking him to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud against his former team and the rest of Houston’s 2025 opponents.