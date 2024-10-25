 Skip navigation
Cam Robinson clears concussion protocol, Travis Etienne game-time decision

  
Published October 25, 2024 11:36 AM

The Jaguars will have their left tackle when they take on the Packers this weekend.

Head coach Doug Pederson said in his Friday press conference that left tackle Cam Robinson has cleared concussion protocol.

Robinson was on the field for just five offensive snaps in last week’s win over New England before he had to exit the game.

Pederson also noted running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) will be a game-time decision. Etienne was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday after he did not play against the Patriots last week.

Etienne has rushed for 230 yards with two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 91 yards this season.

Jacksonville’s final injury report will tell more about the status of linebacker Foye Oluokun (foot) and safety Andrew WIngard (knee), but both players would need to be activated to play.