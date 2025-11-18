Cam Skattebo: Don’t talk about me if you have nothing nice to say

Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s visit to Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden saw him get involved in a scripted scrap with members of the WWE’s roster and it appears to have led to some criticism that rubbed the rookie the wrong way.

Skattebo is recovering from the severe ankle injury that ended his season and his participation in the staged altercation led some fans on social media to share their belief that he shouldn’t have been taking time off from rehab to join the show. Skattebo responded to anyone who had a negative take on his involvement.

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” Skattebo wrote on X.com. “I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say.”

While Skattebo was wearing a walking boot and standing behind a thick barrier while engaging in the well-choreographed shoving match on Monday night, it was inevitable that some would take issue with the choice in a forum where negativity is often the preferred course of action. That particular negativity won’t carry over to next season if Skattebo is on the field and helping the Giants’ cause, although Skattebo is likely to find that there will always be something directed his way and that blocking out as much of it as possible is the healthiest route to take.