Cam Skattebo sued by former Arizona State teammate over injury on practice field

While former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has been at the Scouting Combine and preparing for pre-draft meetings with NFL teams, process servers have been trying to find him to serve him with a lawsuit from a former teammate.

Former Arizona State teammate Mattheos Katergaris is suing Skattebo, saying that while Katergaris was in a golf cart on the Arizona State practice field, Skattebo jumped on the back of it, causing it to collapse and leading Kategaris to suffer a serious injury. Katergaris’ attorney, Neil Udulutch, told the Arizona Republic that after repeatedly trying and failing to find Skattebo to serve him with the lawsuit, the judge allowed Skattebo to be served with a notice in a local newspaper.

“He’s been hard to pin down,” Udulutch said. “I have reason to believe he was in Florida preparing for the combine and then I know he was in Indy. I don’t know if he even lives in Arizona anymore. Maybe he’s bouncing around hotels. I just don’t know, so I was done chasing him. My hope is that he or his family will retain an attorney and help us out here, but otherwise we’ll have to go that route. It’s kind of an archaic procedure. It is definitely a last resort.”

Katergaris says he and another player were sitting in the golf cart on July 31, 2023, when Skattebo jumped on it, causing it to collapse and leading Katergaris to suffer a ruptured triceps tendon from which he has still not fully recovered. Katergaris initially sued Arizona State but only added Skattebo to the lawsuit recently, after Skattebo had a breakout final season at Arizona State and became a well-known prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I’m aware of the speculation and how that looks, but I can’t comment on the rationalization,” Udulutch said. “All I can say is that we became aware that it was actually him that was on the back of the golf cart, jumping up and down, according to my client.”

Skattebo was a first-team All-American last season and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.