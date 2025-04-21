Cam Skattebo visited Lions, Titans

One of the top running back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft had a couple more pre-draft visits.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo visited with the Lions and Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Skattebo previously spent time with the Cardinals, Browns and Giants as he makes the rounds on his pre-draft visits.

Last year Skattebo was one of the biggest reasons that Arizona State was one of college football’s biggest surprises. He was a first-team All-American as Arizona State won the Big 12 championship, and he was named the Peach Bowl offensive MVP in a losing effort against Texas.