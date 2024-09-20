 Skip navigation
Cam Taylor-Britt on Jayden Daniels: They don’t make him do a lot, nice college offense

  
Published September 20, 2024 09:06 AM

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt drew attention for his dismissive take on Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy ahead of last Sunday’s loss to Kansas City and it doesn’t sound like he’s much more impressed by the first-round pick he’ll be facing this week.

Taylor-Britt and the Bengals will face the Commanders on Monday night and Taylor-Britt shared his scouting report on quarterback Jayden Daniels while talking to reporters on Thursday. Taylor-Britt said that he thinks the Commanders are only asking Daniels to take care of the basics.

“They don’t make him do a lot,” Taylor-Britt said, via Olivia Ray of WLWT. “They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense, [Kliff] Kingsbury, the OC. They move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

Worthy didn’t make Taylor-Britt pay for anything he said last week, but Rashee Rice did beat him for a touchdown. Taylor-Britt rebounded with a highlight reel interception of Patrick Mahomes and the Bengals will be hoping for something similar against Daniels as they try for their first win of the season.