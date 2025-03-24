Cam Ward after his Pro Day: That should be all the Titans need to see

Cam Ward made a prediction before the University of Miami’s Pro Day on Monday.

“I’m solidifying [being the No. 1 overall pick] today,” Ward said, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick on April 24, and they sent president of football operations Chad Brinker, General Manager Mike Borgonzi, assistant General Manager Dave Ziegler, vice president/football advisor Reggie McKenzie, head coach Brian Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz and quarterbacks Bo Hardegree.

The Tennessee contingent took Ward to dinner on Sunday night ahead of the quarterback’s 45-minute throwing session Monday.

Ward did not throw at the Scouting Combine last month.

“They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football.”

Ward is the betting favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick. Quarterback Vinny Testaverde (1987) and defensive lineman Russell Maryland (1991) are the Hurricanes’ previous No. 1 overall picks.

Ward chatted with Titans’ staff between throws and following the workout as his selection by Tennessee seems a forgone conclusion.

“I’m just excited to see where I’m going to end up, so I can finally learn the playbook,” Ward said.