Cam Ward: It’s exciting to throw my first touchdown, just wish we won

Cam Ward’s first touchdown pass was the embodiment of, “No...no...no...yes!”

On third-and-goal from the 9 late in the second quarter, Ward took a shotgun snap, evaded one defender, rolled to his right, and just before he got hit, fired all the way across his body to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor in the end zone.

It was one of those passes that makes you say, “No way,” when it’s thrown, but makes you a believer when it’s caught.

“That’s really the O-line giving me time, Elic just knowing what I like in scramble drill, then just executing and throwing the play,” Ward said of his first touchdown in his postgame press conference. “So, it’s exciting to throw my first touchdown. But I just wish we came out with the win.”

The Titans lost to the Rams 33-19 with a surge from Los Angeles in the second half that saw the club score 10 in the third quarter plus 13 more in the fourth to put the game away.

“I don’t think anything changed [in the second half],” Ward said. “I just think we’ve just got to continue to have urgency. I think at times it drops — and I think that’s the biggest thing, on offense, you have to have urgency every play. At the end of the day, we’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. My turnover, penalties … throughout the game on both sides of the ball. We’ve just got to lock in.”

Ward finished the contest 19-of-33 for 175 yards with a touchdown and his aforementioned lost fumble. The No. 1 overall pick and the Titans will host the division-rival Colts in Week 3.