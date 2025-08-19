 Skip navigation
Cam Ward scuffle with Jeffery Simmons “shows you the kind of dog he has in him”

  
Published August 19, 2025 06:40 AM

Scuffles during practices aren’t unusual during the summer, but it is unusual for a starting quarterback to be in the thick of one.

That’s where Titans quarterback Cam Ward found himself on Monday, however. Ward threw a touchdown to wide receiver Calvin Ridley near the end of practice and then shoved defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before celebrating in front of his teammate. Simmons responded by shoving Ward back and then lost his helmet in the multi-player scrum that followed.

Simmons did not take part in the final couple of plays of practice and head coach Brian Callahan had the team run after the session was over. Neither Simmons nor Ward spoke to reporters, but left tackle Dan Moore said Ward is “absolutely not” allowed to be touched. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee concurred, but said he liked seeing the fire from the rookie.

“You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things,” Brownlee said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain’t going to take nothing.”

Monday’s extracurriculars ended without anyone getting hurt, but Callahan is still likely to offer a reminder about what’s off limits on the practice field.