Cam Ward throws fifth TD pass, Titans trail Colts 10-7

The Titans were down 10-0 after two Colts possessions, but Tennessee isn’t yet going gently into the good night.

A 41-yard run by Tyjae Spears set the Titans up for quarterback Cam Ward to hit tight end Gunnar Helm for a 1-yard touchdown, cutting Indianapolis’ lead to 10-7.

It was the first touchdown of Helm’s career after Tennessee selected him in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Spears’ 41-yard run was also the longest of his career. Entering Sunday, Spears had rushed for just 67 yards on 14 carries in three games so far in 2025.

Ward has started the contest 4-of-5 passing for 47 yards.